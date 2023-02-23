‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Jairam Ramesh on SC granting relief to Khera

Multiple FIRs were registered against senior Congress leader Khera after he made "disparaging comments" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row on February 17.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 6:40 pm IST
Modi, his govt cannot hide from questions saying 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Cong
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Raipur: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh thanked the Supreme Court for granting relief to party leader Pawan Khera and said that apex court has shown that “tiger zinda hai”.

Claiming that there are multiple FIRs against Khera in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, Ramesh said that this has also happened with Jignesh Mewani. The Congress party will not be detered by FIRs and will keep raising the issue of Adani, he added.

Also Read
Remarks on PM Modi: SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera

Multiple FIRs were registered against senior Congress leader Khera after he made “disparaging comments” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row on February 17.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Khera to be released on interim bail. However, the apex court noted that the plea filed by Khera was not for quashing of FIR, but was pressed for “clubbing of FIRs since gravamen of all FIR is same”. The court also ordered the transfer and clubbing of all FIRs registered against Khera.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 6:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button