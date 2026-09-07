Tigress that killed 4 dies while being shifted to rescue centre

Amravati: A tigress that was tranquillised and captured on Monday by a special forest department team after it had killed four persons, including two in the last 24 hours, died while being shifted to a rescue centre, an official said.

“It was tranquillised and captured by a special forest department team in Shirjagaon Kasba in Chandur Bazar taluka. It died while being shifted to the Wildlife Rescue centre in Nagpur. The team accompanying it tried to revive the big cat but in vain,” he said.

The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is completed, he added.

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Earlier, Amravati Deputy Conservator of Forests (Regional) Arjuna K R said the tigress had been on the move from Ashti taluka in Wardha and over the past 20 days had attacked livestock and people in Varud, Morshi and Chandur Bazar talukas.

A release by the District Information Office (DIO) Amravati said the tigress had been terrorising parts of Amravati and Wardha districts since the middle of last month.

It had killed four people since August 17, including two deaths in a span of 24 hours (September 6 and 7).

Forest Department launched a high-alert search operation using round-the-clock patrols, camera traps, thermal drones and public awareness drives.

“The district administration and police maintained security to prevent law and order problems. The tigress was rendered unconscious using technical measures, averting further danger to the area,” it said.

The department has provided immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Staff from Amravati and Wardha forest divisions, Melghat tiger project, Akola forest department, a team from Pune, district administration, police, honorary wildlife guards and NGOs took part in the operation, it said.