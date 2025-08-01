Tihar jail opposes Tahawwur Rana’s plea for phone talk with family

New Delhi: The Tihar jail authorities on Friday opposed an application filed by 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana before a Delhi court seeking a phone conversation with family members.

The jail authorities made the submissions before special judge Chander Jit Singh in an in-chamber proceeding.

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

The judge noted the submission and posted the matter for hearing on August 5, a source said.

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India’s financial capital through the sea route.

A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours.