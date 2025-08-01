Tihar jail opposes Tahawwur Rana’s plea for phone talk with family

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st August 2025 9:02 pm IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
Tahawwur Hussain Rana with NIA

New Delhi: The Tihar jail authorities on Friday opposed an application filed by 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana before a Delhi court seeking a phone conversation with family members.

The jail authorities made the submissions before special judge Chander Jit Singh in an in-chamber proceeding.

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

MS Teachers

The judge noted the submission and posted the matter for hearing on August 5, a source said.

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India’s financial capital through the sea route.

A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st August 2025 9:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button