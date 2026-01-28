TikTok outage makes Palestinian-owned Upscrolled app viral

TikTok users across the world faced disruptions on Sunday, January 25, leaving many without their usual doomscrolling fix. As frustration spread, a Palestinian-owned app, UpScrolled, began drawing attention as a possible alternative.

Users reported a range of problems on TikTok, from being unable to log in and persistent lag to difficulties reposting videos and accessing recommendations. According to outage trackers, reports peaked before 4 am on Sunday, when more than 36,000 complaints were logged. Even after the worst of the disruption passed, many said the app remained unstable, prompting them to look elsewhere.

Among several alternatives, UpScrolled quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about platforms. Launched in 2025, the app says its mission is to “put fairness back at the centre of social media.”

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has in recent years drawn scrutiny from the US government and faces the prospect of a ban over national security concerns.

Many users described UpScrolled as an app that has “no censorship, no billionaires,” attracting niche internet users. UpScrolled has firmly described itself as a platform that does not “push agendas-political, commercial, or otherwise.”

UpScrolled started with the observation that social media was no longer social. “Authentic voices were drowned out, while clickbait and algorithm tricks dominated feeds. Communities struggled to stay connected, held back by shadowbanning and selective censorship,” their website read.

TikTok and Instagram were largely accused of shadow-banning content that showed open support of Palestinians during the Israeli war in Gaza. UpScrolled founder Issam Hijazi, a Palestinian-Jordanian-Australian, decided to take action after seeing meaningful stories allegedly being disappeared while misinformation spread rampantly on these apps.

The shift gained momentum after users on X criticised TikTok’s new chief executive Adam Presser over posts being flagged for mentioning “Epstein,” prompting calls for a boycott.

With a sudden spike in downloads amid the boycott, UpScrolled soon became the number one app downloaded in the US, UK and Australia.

No ad budget. No big tech backing. Just you.

🇺🇸 #2 🇬🇧 #2 🇦🇺 #3

We see you. We're not done yet. pic.twitter.com/XUeU2SOc5T — UpScrolled (@realUpScrolled) January 26, 2026

“UpScrolled is founded by a Palestinian and promises no censorship and no billionaires,” one X user said.

Another X user said, “Everyone I know seems to be moving to Upscrolled.”

The Australian app’s website also reads, “Time to scroll differently. Shadowbanned elsewhere? Not here. UpScrolled is the social platform where every voice gets equal power. No shadowbans. No algorithmic games. No pay-to-play favoritism.”

Currently, trending posts on UpScrolled include #freepalestine, #ICE and #gaza.