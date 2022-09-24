TikTok rolls out comment dislike button for all users globally

Google-owned YouTube already offers a thumbs down button for comments while Reddit offers a down vote button for comments.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 24th September 2022 10:28 am IST
TikTok rolls out comment dislike button for all users globally
Representative Image

San Francisco: Chinese short-form video app TikTok has announced to roll out its comment dislike button to all users globally.

TikTok began testing the feature back in April to help people identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate.

“After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. The total number of dislikes a comment has will not be shown and people can take back their feedback by tapping again whenever they like,” the company said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

TikTok says its main priority with this tool is to create a better experience for the users.

“This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us foster a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions,” it added.

Also Read
Apple addresses camera shake issue on new iPhone Pro models with iOS 16.0.2 update

The dislike button will appear in addition to the option to report a comment for community guideline violations.

The company said the dislike button isn’t seen as a way to report comments, and that users should instead use the standard process for reporting comments for harassment.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted the TikTok dislike button earlier this year.

Twitter has also been testing a private downvote button for replies to tweets.

Google-owned YouTube already offers a thumbs down button for comments while Reddit offers a down vote button for comments.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button