TikToker with over million followers shot dead in Pakistan

The victim was identified as Shamso Bibi alias Ayesha Gilamana, who had 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

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Islamabad: A 28-year-old Pakistani TikToker with over a million followers was shot dead by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Taxila near Islamabad following a financial dispute, according to a local media report.

The victim was identified as Shamso Bibi alias Ayesha Gilamana, who had 1.3 million followers on TikTok, The Express Tribune reported.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, on the evening of August 14, Bibi left home in a car with her 15-year-old sister Asmiya Bibi and brother Nematullah.

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On the way, armed motorcycle-riding suspects targeted her vehicle. The TikToker died on the spot, while her younger sister got seriously injured and was shifted to the hospital.

The exact motive for the killing was not known, but the victim’s father told police that she had some financial issues with two men and had received threats in the past.

The TikToker’s account was deactivated after her death.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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