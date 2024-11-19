Time for her to EXIT Bigg Boss 18 house, fans demand eviction

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to throw in some unexpected twists and turns this week, keeping fans glued to their screens. According to insiders, a shocking midweek elimination is likely to take place, leaving housemates and viewers stunned.

Not just this, three new wildcard contestants are also set to enter the house.

For this week’s elimination round, seven contestants are in the danger zone: Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, and Alice Kaushik.

Leading and Bottom 2 contestants

As per the latest voting trends, Vivian Dsena and Digvijay Rathee are leading with a massive vote count. Following them are Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Chahat Pandey, who are also likely to be safe.

However, the bottom two contestants, Alice Kaushik and Kashish Kapoor, are trailing with significantly fewer votes, placing them in the danger zone. Talks among viewers have it that Alice Kaushik might be the one to exit the house this week. Fans and viewers believe her eviction is almost certain.

Friendship Dynamics in Bigg Boss 18 at Stake

Alice Kaushik’s potential exit could shake the strong friendship she shares with fellow housemates Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. The trio has consistently supported each other, especially during challenging times for Avinash.

If Alice exits, it will be interesting to see how Eisha’s gameplay evolves in her absence and how Avinash copes without his close ally.

Alice or Kashish, who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.