Time given to Delhi Police in NewsClick founder’s device release plea

Published: 31st October 2023 6:53 pm IST
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday granted the Delhi Police 10 days to file their reply to an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who had issued notice to the city police earlier, granted them time to respond following a request by the investigating agency.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal’s editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

