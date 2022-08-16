Time has come to dethrone BJP-led government: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the enemy of Telangana and said time has come to dethrone the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He said that a government which respects the states should come to power at the Centre.

Chandrasekhar Rao voiced concern over the growing unemployment, depreciation of rupee and skyrocketing of fuel prices.

“The time has come to send this government at the Centre home and bring our own government,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad after inaugurating a new building of the district collectorate.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said there was no substance in the Prime Minister’s speech at the Independence Day parade. He remarked that Modi “merely wore a turban and delivered dialogues during his one-hour speech”.

“There was nothing in it. No new scheme was announced. There was not even a single word about the welfare of the country,” he said.

KCR reiterated that the Centre is creating hurdles in the path of Telangana’s development.

He came down heavily on the Prime Minister for not fulfilling the commitments made by the Centre to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He pointed out that the state government submitted hundreds of representations to the Centre during the last eight years but there was no response.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also hit out at the Prime Minister for his remarks on freebies saying that no state in the country is implementing welfare measures that are done in Telangana.

KCR alleged that in the guise of electricity reforms, the Centre is imposing restrictions on farmers by installing meters

He said the Centre was obstructing free power to farmers but helping Corporates to loot crores of rupees.

“We have enough coal reserves in Singareni but PM Narendra Modi is imposing new rules to buy coal from outside,” he said.

He cautioned people against falling into the trap of evil forces. He advised them to be careful to avoid the suffering faced in the united Andhra Pradesh.

He called on people to chase away the evil forces and save Telangana from them. “We should teach a befitting lesson to the evil forces,” he said.

“Telangana intellectuals should think of the well being of Telangana state. The state was achieved after a long struggle. There was no water and electricity. Under Mission Bhagiratha, we are supplying safe drinking water to every household, providing 24 hours quality electricity to all sectors and supplying free electricity to more than 26 lakh motor pump sets,” he said