Time table of SSC advanced supplementary exams 2026 released

The exams will begin on June 5 and conclude on June 12.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 9:24 am IST
Students sit in a classroom writing board examinations at their desks.
Representative image of students appearing for board examinations in a classroom.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday, April 29, released the time table of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary exams 2026.

The exams will begin on June 5 and conclude on June 12.

Time table of SSC supplementary exams 2026

As per the notification, the exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. However, the timing for Physical and Biological Science is 9:30 am to 11 am.

Subhan Bakery

The following is the time table for the exams.

DateSubject
June 5First language
June 6Second language
June 7Third language
June 8Mathematics
June 9Physical science
June 10Biological science
June 11Social studies / OSSC main language paper-I
June 12OSSC main language paper-II

Pass percentage

In the Telangana SSC exam 2026, out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage, while six private schools recorded a zero per cent pass percentage.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The pass percentage of boys, which was 91.32 per cent in 2025, increased to 94.07 per cent this year. The pass percentage of girls rose from 94.26 per cent to 96.26 per cent.

This suggests that while girls continued to improve their performance, boys narrowed the gap in the overall pass percentage. The difference between the pass percentages of girls and boys, which stood at 2.94 per cent in 2025, reduced to 2.19 per cent in 2026.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 9:24 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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