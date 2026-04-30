Time table of SSC advanced supplementary exams 2026 released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday, April 29, released the time table of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary exams 2026.

The exams will begin on June 5 and conclude on June 12.

Time table of SSC supplementary exams 2026

As per the notification, the exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. However, the timing for Physical and Biological Science is 9:30 am to 11 am.

The following is the time table for the exams.

Date Subject June 5 First language June 6 Second language June 7 Third language June 8 Mathematics June 9 Physical science June 10 Biological science June 11 Social studies / OSSC main language paper-I June 12 OSSC main language paper-II

Pass percentage

In the Telangana SSC exam 2026, out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage, while six private schools recorded a zero per cent pass percentage.

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The pass percentage of boys, which was 91.32 per cent in 2025, increased to 94.07 per cent this year. The pass percentage of girls rose from 94.26 per cent to 96.26 per cent.

This suggests that while girls continued to improve their performance, boys narrowed the gap in the overall pass percentage. The difference between the pass percentages of girls and boys, which stood at 2.94 per cent in 2025, reduced to 2.19 per cent in 2026.