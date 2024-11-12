Time to make changes in Waqf Board, claims Shah at Jharkhand rally

Baghmara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Waqf Board of grabbing land of temples, villagers and others in Karnataka and asserted that it was time to make changes in the body and amend the related Act.

He also claimed that no one can stop the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is “needed to check infiltrators”, and assured tribals that they would be kept out of its ambit.

“The Waqf Board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, it has devoured the assets of villagers…It has grabbed land parcels of temples, farmers and villagers…Tell me whether changes are required in Waqf Board or not. Hemant Babu and Rahul Gandhi say no. I tell you let them oppose it, the BJP will pass the Bill to amend the Waqf Act. No one can stop us,” Shah said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Baghmara.

He also accused the JMM-led coalition of making infiltrators its vote bank and claimed that “trainloads of illegal immigrants will be sent to Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand”.

“No one can stop implementation of Uniform Civil Code aimed at preventing infiltration in Jharkhand, and tribals will be kept out of its ambit,” he claimed.

Shah alleged that the Congress was opposed to OBC reservation.

“Rahul Gandhi’s four generations can’t touch your reservation,” Shah alleged while addressing the rally.

The BJP leader also accused “JMM-Rahul baba of dividing the country on the basis of castes” and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made only four categories – poor, farmers, youths and women – for the welfare of people.

The union home minister promised that if the BJP is voted to power, it would make Jharkhand the most prosperous state in the country in the next five years and “each paisa looted by JMM-Congress leaders will be returned to its treasury.”

“We will set up mineral-based industries in Jharkhand and create an environment in which no one will migrate to other states,” he added.