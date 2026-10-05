‘Time to pick up jhola and leave’ nearing: Congress digs at PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday, October 5, attacked the Narendra Modi government over “expensive medicines”, saying patients are being financially burdened across the country, and “yet the PM, much like Nero, remains busy playing his own tune”.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the time was fast approaching for Modi to “pick up johla and leave”.

Ramesh made these remarks on X while sharing a media report, which claimed that patients are being financially burdened by the prices of medicines in hospitals, and the inspections of pharmacies at medical colleges and private hospitals by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration have revealed a significant discrepancy between the procurement cost of the medicines and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the packaging.

“Due to the Modi government’s anti-people policies, the burden of expensive medicines is mounting on patients across the country, yet the prime minister,l much like Nero, remains busy playing his own tune,” he said in Hindi on X.

मोदी सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों के कारण देशभर में मरीजों पर महंगी दवाओं का बोझ बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री नीरो की तरह अपनी अलग ही डफली बजाने में व्यस्त हैं।



जनता से लूट इस कदर मची है कि 74 रुपये का इंजेक्शन 4,980 रुपये में मिल रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के नाम… pic.twitter.com/1sZkLlwUKg — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 5, 2026

He claimed that the public is being fleeced to such an extent that an injection costing Rs 74 is being sold for Rs 4,980 and added that in Uttar Pradesh, patients are being charged up to 67 times the actual cost for healthcare services.

A 21-day course of a single drug for a life-threatening illness like cancer costs approximately Rs 58,000, bringing the annual expenditure to around Rs 10 lakh, Ramesh claimed.

“The issue is not merely the price of one drug; it concerns the policy priorities of a government that has been in power for 12 years,” the Congress leader said.

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“Sections 92 and 100 of the Patent Act provide avenues for public interest and government use. Yet, why has no relief been provided to patients?” he added.

The Kerala High Court has clarified that under Section 100 of the Patent Act, the government can manufacture or authorise the production of patented life-saving drugs and make them available to needy patients on a non-commercial basis, Ramesh pointed out.

“When the law contains such provisions and the High Court has clearly outlined the path, the Modi government must explain why life-saving medicines remain out of reach for patients,” he said.

“The Modi government must answer: when the law offers a way to provide relief to patients, why is there a delay in acting upon it?” Ramesh said.

“Prime Minister, when will affordable medicines be ensured for patients? Otherwise, as you yourself once said, ‘jhola uthane ka samay jaldi aa raha hai (time to pick up your bag and leave) is approaching fast,” the Congress general secretary said.