Times when Ajaz Khan targeted top names in industry [watch]

MUMBAI: The controversies aren’t new for someone like Ajaz Khan. The Bigg Boss-fame actor has been in the limelight for multiple reasons; here are a few times when Ajaz Khan confronted celebrities public.

Ajaz Khan vs Kapil Sharma

Ajaz was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show after his exit from Bigg Boss. The episode did not air. According to Khan, the reason was that he outshined Kapil in that episode and he allegedly called him an “insecure actor.” Soon after, Ajaz met Kapil at a public gathering in the presence of media and asked him, “Tu mujhe celebrity nahi manta?” (You don’t consider me a celebrity?). The comedy king stayed calm and did not give in to the moment.

Ajaz Khan vs CarryMinati

Ajaz allegedly publicly called out CarryMinati and criticized his use of abusive language in YouTube videos. According to Khan, he felt such content was disrespectful. Many fans felt this was not necessary, as Ajaz himself uses abusive language in his videos. In response to the video, CarryMinati’s fans trolled Ajaz as he is looking for ways to stay relevant.

Ajaz vs Samay Raina

The unhinged stand-up comedian Samay Raina was recently in the news for his show India’s Got Latent after being away for almost a year. Samay posted a new comedy special, Still Alive, which gained a lot of views on YouTube. In the special, Samay made a controversial joke involving Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

To this, Ajaz responded by lashing out publicly and calling the joke disrespectful. He said, “Main bohot bada pankha hoon Amit ji ka” (I am a huge fan of Amit sir) and warned, “Tera samay kharab shuru ho gaya aaj se” (Your bad time starts today). He also allegedly added that if he comes across Samay, he would confront him.

Ajaz Khan openly calling out Samay Raina—what even is this drama?



Why is he so fixated on YouTubers and their engagement anyway?



In India, jokes get treated like threats, and real threats are brushed off like jokes.



Disappointing, honestly pic.twitter.com/rt96qzv4sG — DailyScope (@DailyScope_IN) April 11, 2026

While Samay Raina’s fans await his response, many netizens have come out in support of Ajaz Khan as he takes a stand for Amitabh Bachchan. Comment below and let us know what you think.