Tiny handbag sells for whopping Rs 51 lakh, smaller than salt grain

Hyderabad: Imagine a handbag so tiny that it fits through the eye of a needle! MSCHF, a New York-based art collective known for its unconventional creations, recently made headlines by auctioning off this microscopic marvel for a staggering Rs 51.7 lakh. What’s even more fascinating is that this minuscule bag, smaller than a grain of salt, mimics the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram OnTheGo handbag design.

Measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, this neon green accessory isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a feat of advanced technology. MSCHF partnered with biotechnology experts to create the Microscopic Handbag using a specialized 3D printing technique called two-photon polymerization. This method allows for the production of incredibly detailed microscopic items.

The vibrant color and translucent material weren’t just for aesthetics. They were carefully chosen to enhance the bag’s visibility under a microscope, where it is typically displayed on a slide and illuminated from below. The bag’s reveal sparked curiosity and amazement online, as people marveled at the blend of art, fashion, and cutting-edge technology.

This tiny handbag is more than just a collectible; it’s a testament to human creativity and the limitless possibilities of modern technology.