Tiranga march: Dipke, Bora detained; flash protests in Delhi

New Delhi: Despite efforts by the Delhi Police to prevent activists and students from gathering for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally on Friday, October 16, the day was packed with developments. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained as soon as he stepped out, and All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was detained at Mandi House; the police action prompted flash protests across central Delhi.

Over 20 police personnel arrived at Dipke’s Delhi accommodation in Jhandewalan with two notices—one barring him from the march over stampede and traffic concerns and another over alleged violation of bond conditions—before the scheduled 5 pm march.

While the first notice barred him from holding a demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place, the second notice, issued by the Special Executive Magistrate, concerned the bond conditions imposed on Dipke and CJP co-leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The second notice reiterated that the three had been bound down after being taken into preventive custody and produced before a court, which directed them to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

On October 10, Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken into preventive custody ahead of a planned protest and produced before a Special Executive Magistrate’s court at Delhi Cantt police station. They were released after furnishing surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and undertaking to maintain peace and good behaviour for a year.

Fresh notices amid heavy security in Delhi

The fresh notices came amid heightened security across central Delhi, with authorities deploying more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising 100 personnel, to prevent any law-and-order situation.

The CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march was scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm. Police had denied permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Even hours after being served the two notices, Dipke was preventively detained by Delhi Police while on his way to participate in the march. AISA chief Neha Bora was also detained at Mandi House while heading to join the protest.

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The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews, and security personnel. Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained.

Central Park to be closed on Oct 17 as well

Earlier, police offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also announced that Central Park would remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

The notice prohibiting the march stated that it was issued in furtherance of directions of the Delhi High Court and referred to Dipke’s public statements and social media calls asking people to assemble at Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 without obtaining lawful permission.

It warned that any violation would invite action under BNS Section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other applicable provisions of law.

Invoking “Sections 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, among other provisions”, the notice prohibited Dipke from holding any form of demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

“You are further directed to refrain from taking any action which causes prejudice to the rights of other citizens, traders… conducting lawful business…,” the notice to Dipke read.

‘Where are Dipke, Bora,’ ask CJP, AISA

The CJP and AISA questioned the whereabouts of their leaders: Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging the two were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital.

The CJP alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that it had lost contact with him, while the All India Students’ Association (AISA) claimed its president Bora was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the CJP said in a post on X.

“Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!” it said.

“@DelhiPolice where have you taken Abhijeet? You owe an answer to us. Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! “How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?” the CJP asked.

In a post on X, AISA said Bora was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

In a subsequent post, it claimed she is being taken from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force station, Mangolpuri, to an undisclosed location in a car with illegally blacked-out windows.

“Delhi Police, please answer why Neha was detained alone by plainclothes men on a bus? Her last location shows that she was taken to the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mangalapuri. Then why is the PS saying that she is not there?” former AISA president N Sai Balaji said.

“Is Delhi Police trying to kidnap her & arrest her?” he asked.

In an earlier statement, AISA said, “In the van Neha has been detained. There two people in civil dress who are not detainees.”

“We demand to know if Delhi Police have hired people outside their force. Is Neha safe?” it asked.

Police said around 150 people had been detained as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

Flash protests in central Delhi

The tricolour fluttered across Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar and Mandi House as hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests.

The protests and heavy security deployment disrupted commercial activity in Connaught Place and Palika Bazaar, with traders in the two busy market areas growing agitated over the interruption to their businesses.

Police personnel moved through the inner circle of Connaught Place to disperse protesters and ease congestion amid traffic movement and crowds of onlookers.

Among the protesters was 21-year-old Taksh, a student of DY Patil University in Mumbai, who wore a red lehenga and carried a placard reading, “Gyanesh Kumar jaldi istifa do, shaadi ka muhurat nikalta jaa raha hai.”

He said he had been in Delhi for a month to participate in the protests and was attending his university classes online.

Demonstrators carried placards bearing messages such as “SIR band karo, vote chori band karo“, “Who deleted my vote” and “Police violence is not an accident”. Some protesters sang the national anthem as they marched through Connaught Place.

Students and members of the AISA and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also gathered at Mandi House, demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Left leaders, including MPs John Brittas and Sandosh Kumar, also participated in the march along with the Democratic Youth Federation of India.