Tired, defeated: Modi’s jibe at Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Karnataka

Vijayapura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics.

He said the people of Karnataka will not choose a “tired and defeated” Congress but a BJP teeming with enthusiasm.

“A Congress leader is seeking votes in the name of their retirement. His biggest poll plank is: ‘This is my last election. Give me a chance. What a pathetic state they have reached!” Modi said in an election rally in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura.

The Prime Minister’s jibe was aimed at 75-year-old Siddaramaiah who recently announced that this will be his last election and he would not contest polls anymore.

“I know that the people of Karnataka will not choose a tired and defeated Congress but the BJP which is bubbling with enthusiasm,” Modi added.

He said there is one slogan of ‘Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJPiya Sarkara’ (This time the decision, a BJP government with the majority) echoing from every corner of Karnataka.

In an attempt to strike a chord and connect with the dominant Lingayat community of Karnataka who are followers of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara who was born in Vijayapura, Modi said his party follows the teachings of the poet-saint in toto.

The Prime Minister said the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka, which will take place on May 10, is about building the state in the next 25 years.

“The BJP has a definite roadmap for the development of Karnataka. Congress has neither the roadmap nor any enthusiasm,” Modi told the crowd.

The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to return to power in this year’s state election. The party is facing a tough challenge from the opposition Congress.

Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is on May 13.