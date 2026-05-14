As Hyderabad’s summer heat continues to rise, stepping outdoors during the day often feels exhausting. For many families and youngsters, weekends slowly turn into hours of scrolling on mobile phones, watching television or staying indoors with very few exciting options to beat the heat. But this summer, a new indoor entertainment zone is giving Hyderabadis a reason to step out and enjoy themselves without worrying about the blazing sun.

From glow-in-the-dark games and laser challenges to colourful neon paint rooms, World Of Neon Hyderabad is quickly becoming one of the city’s most talked-about weekend attractions.

A neon world inside the city

Filled with bright UV lights, energetic music and glowing colours, the venue offers visitors a completely different experience from regular gaming arcades. The futuristic interiors, neon graffiti walls and colourful pathways make the place feel like stepping into a sci-fi world.

From children and teenagers to families and groups of friends, visitors are coming here to enjoy games, creative activities and social media-worthy photo spots.

Games that test speed and reflexes

One of the biggest highlights is the Laser Maze challenge, where players must carefully move through glowing laser beams without touching them, almost like a spy mission. Another crowd favourite is Mega Grid, a fast-paced floor game where players jump and react quickly as glowing patterns change beneath their feet.

The attraction also features Arena, Push and Climb game zones.

Arena – A fast-paced team game where players hit glowing hexagon targets with speed and precision.

Climb – A high-tech climbing challenge where illuminated holds and increasing difficulty test strategy and balance.

Push – A colourful reaction game filled with glowing buttons, speed challenges and quick reflex action.

Glow-in-the-dark art and paint fun

World Of Neon is not just about games. The venue’s Neon Room has also become extremely popular for glow-in-the-dark painting and splash art activities. Visitors can freely play with bright neon colours & try pendulum painting, spin art, tie-dye and splash painting create artwork and enjoy fun messy activities under glowing UV-lit rooms.

Unlike traditional art workshops, this experience is more about enjoying creativity and having fun rather than painting perfectly.

An Instagram-friendly experience

The glowing walls, colourful interiors and futuristic setup make the venue highly Instagram-friendly. Almost every corner is designed for reels, selfies and group pictures, making it especially popular among youngsters and content creators.

Tickets and location

World Of Neon is located at Sarath City Capital Mall (AMB Mall), Kondapur, Hyderabad. Ticket prices generally begin from around Rs.399 and vary depending on the games and activity packages selected.

A bright new weekend escape

In a city filled with cafes and malls, World Of Neon offers something refreshingly different. With glowing games, colourful paint zones and energetic activities, it has become a fun indoor escape where Hyderabadis can swap boring summer routines for a few hours of laughter, adventure and neon-filled excitement.