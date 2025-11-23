Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case reveals shocking details

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case revealed that nearly 20.1 crore laddus out of the 48.76 crore prepared between 2019 and 2024 were made using substandard or adulterated ghee.

The scandal came to light in September 2024, when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government of allowing the use of adulterated ghee containing animal fat in TTD laddu production. Following the revelation, a SIT under court supervision is investigating one of the biggest rackets and the probe reveals shocking details.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B.R., these laddus were consumed by around 11 crore pilgrims during their visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple during the period between 2019 and 2024. Ironically, VVIPs visiting the temple received the same laddus as the common man, making it impossible to identify who may have unknowingly received the adulterated prasadam.

The SIT investigations point out that approximately 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 250 crore, was supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy of Uttarakhand and a network of shell companies linked to it. The ghee was allegedly diluted with palm oil, palm kernel oil and other inferior ingredients.

In the course of the investigation, the SIT questioned former TTD chairman and YSRCP MP Y.V. Subba Reddy for nearly eight hours recently. According to reports, when confronted with lab reports pointing to adulterated ghee, he reportedly said the findings “were never placed before him” and that procurement decisions were made based on recommendations from the technical committee, as per reports. His former assistant, Chinna Appanna, has been arrested in connection with the case previously. Former Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has also been questioned.

The SIT had recently arrested Delhi-based chemical trader Ajay Kumar Sugandha for his alleged role in supplying chemicals used to prepare fake ghee. Ajay Kumar is cited as A-16 in the case, and allegedly worked with Bholebaba Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain for several years, providing key chemical components used to adulterate ghee supplied to the TTD under private dairy labels.

According to SIT officials, the trader had been supplying monoglycerides, acetic acid, and esters, substances used in palm oil processing, to Bholebaba Dairy for nearly seven years. These chemicals, imported from South Korea and distributed through a Delhi-based network, were bought under Ajay Kumar’s company name and forwarded to the dairy’s production units.

The adulterated ghee was distributed under the brand names Vaishnavi and AR Dairy, and later used in the sacred Tirupati laddus.

Laboratory tests conducted by forensic teams confirmed the presence of synthetic compounds inconsistent with dairy-based ghee.

As the SIT probe continues, it is to be seen how many more heads will roll in one of the biggest temple scams in the country.