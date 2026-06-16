Tirupati laddu quality gets scientific boost

Mysuru : In a significant move aimed at preserving the quality, purity and nutritional value of the world-famous Tirupati Laddu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has entered into a formal agreement with Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The collaboration seeks to strengthen quality control mechanisms in the preparation of prasadam and other temple offerings without compromising their traditional taste, aroma and religious sanctity.

Under the agreement signed on Monday, scientists from CFTRI will provide technical expertise and scientific guidance to TTD in improving food safety and quality standards across its massive kitchen operations. The initiative is expected to bring advanced food science and technology into the preparation process while preserving the centuries-old traditions associated with temple offerings.

According to TTD officials, the partnership will cover every stage of the prasadam production chain, beginning with the procurement of raw materials such as ghee, cashew nuts, cardamom and other ingredients. Scientific monitoring and stringent quality checks will be introduced in the sourcing, storage, handling and distribution processes to ensure consistency and authenticity.

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The temple administration stated that sophisticated testing methods will be employed to prevent adulteration and maintain the highest standards of food safety. The move comes as part of TTD’s broader efforts to enhance transparency and quality assurance in the preparation of offerings that are distributed to millions of devotees every year.

The iconic Tirupati Laddu, which enjoys Geographical Indication (GI) status, is among the most sought-after temple offerings in the world. Millions of devotees visiting the hill shrine receive the laddu as prasadam, making quality maintenance a matter of both religious significance and public trust.

Officials emphasized that while modern scientific systems will be introduced, the traditional recipe, preparation methods and spiritual significance of the prasadam will remain completely untouched. The primary objective is to ensure that devotees continue to receive prasadam of the highest quality while benefiting from improved safety and quality standards.

TTD said the collaboration with CFTRI marks a major step towards integrating modern food technology with age-old temple traditions, ensuring that the famed Tirupati Laddu retains its reputation for purity, taste and authenticity for generations to come.