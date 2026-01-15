Tit-for-tat response, warns Raja Singh after Hyderabad temple vandalised

Hyderabad: Controversial Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh warned that there would be retaliation for every incident of temple vandalism, a day after the religious structure was damaged in Hyderabad’s Puranapul Darwaza.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 15, Raja Singh said that the Hindus have woken up and will give a proper reply to every incident of temple vandalism. “On Wednesday night, a Muslim damaged a temple at Puranapul. In retaliation, the Hindus damaged the dargah and the chilla constructed illegally. The Hindus have learnt to retaliate,” said Singh.

He said that after every case, the police say the men involved in the desecration of temples are insane. “Now Hindus have also become insane. They can see the mosque and the dargah too,” said Singh.

Temple vandalism case

On Wednesday, January 14, night, a temple in Puranapul was vandalised by an unidentified person, leading to violence, where five people were injured and a religious flag, shrine and some vehicles were damaged.

Locals who noticed the vandalism alerted residents, following which a mob gathered and staged a protest. Police reached the spot and prevented any outbreak of violence.

The police booked two cases, one for vandalism of the temple, and the second against a mob for damaging vehicles, attacking police with stones, damaging a religious flag and graves at Puranapul Darwaza, and attacking people of a particular community.

Senior officials held talks with locals and the damaged portion of the idol was restored, with heavy police deployed in and around Puranapul and its surrounding areas.