Titanic’s 25-week run: How Hyderabad fell in love with the epic film

Hyderabad: The 1997 release of Titanic, directed by James Cameron, was not just a movie; it was a phenomenon. In Hyderabad, this cinematic masterpiece took the city by storm, creating an unforgettable frenzy. From exclusive showings at Sangeet 70mm theatre to long queues of eager fans, Titanic made its mark as a cultural landmark.

A Silver Jubilee Hit

In 1998, Titanic celebrated an incredible 25-week run in Hyderabad, a remarkable achievement that earned it a Silver Jubilee status. The movie played for over six months in the city, continuing to sell out shows at the iconic Sangeet theatre. This theatre was the centre of the Titanic craze, offering exclusive DTS digital versions for an enhanced viewing experience. It was a time when moviegoers couldn’t get enough of the love story between Jack and Rose.

The buzz surrounding the film was massive, with audiences flocking to the theatres repeatedly, experiencing the emotional highs and lows of Titanic over and over again. The film’s strong presence was felt everywhere, from local conversations to social gatherings, everyone had a Titanic story to share.

A Nostalgic Re-release in 2023

When Titanic was re-released in 2023 in 3D, it was clear that the film’s connection with Hyderabad remained as strong as ever. On its opening day, the film saw a remarkable 22.8% occupancy across 54 shows in the city. By its third day, it was still drawing audiences with a 22.25% occupancy, a testament to the film’s enduring popularity and the nostalgic pull it had on viewers.

The Budget and Worldwide Success

The success of Titanic wasn’t just confined to Hyderabad. With a massive production budget of 200 million USD, Titanicbecame a global box office juggernaut. It went on to gross over 2.2 billion USD worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film at the time. Its cultural impact transcended borders, and its success set new benchmarks for filmmaking, influencing a generation of moviegoers and filmmakers alike.