TJAC to hold protests on March 6 against US-Israel attacks on Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed after the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes across Iran on February 28.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) announced a flash protest on Friday, March 6, to condemn the US-Israel attacks on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mohd Mushtaq Ali, convenor of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, appealed to the people to participate in the protest at the local level after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, police are making elaborate arrangements at different places in anticipation of the protest.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed after the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes across Iran on February 28 targeting hundreds of military and strategic sites, including air defence systems, missile launch facilities and bases linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Following his death, protests erupted across India, including Hyderabad’s Purani Haveli, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and at Chanchalguda, where thousands of Shias mourned him.

