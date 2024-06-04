TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2024 8:41 am IST
Kolkata: The TMC and the BJP were on Tuesday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha polls was underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.

Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each.

Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla, reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.

Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am.

