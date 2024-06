TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal

Kolkata: The TMC and the BJP were on Tuesday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha polls was underway, with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.

Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each.

Also Read Indian stocks on US exchanges surge as Exit Polls indicate big win for BJP

Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla, reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now.

Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am.