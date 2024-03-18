TMC complaints to EC about PM Modi’s model code ‘violation’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday complained to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the BJP candidate from Varanasi, has violated the model code of conduct by using central government funds for campaigning.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said a message by the PM highlighting his government’s programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force.

Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15, the TMC leader claimed.

“By using the office of the prime minister, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission of India,” O’Brien said in the complaint.

He urged the EC to ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the BJP and its candidate Modi to withhold from future campaigns at the cost of public exchequer, to withdraw the letter….”

O’Brien said that the cost of sending the prime minister’s letter to the electorate should also be included in the accounts of the BJP and Modi against the head “election expenditure.”