TMC feud: Mamata questions ECI meet with expelled leaders

The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress intensified on Thursday, with the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee staking claim over the party before the Election Commission, even as the TMC criticised the poll panel for granting an audience to leaders expelled by it.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) asked rival factions of the TMC to submit their claims and counter-claims over authorised signatories and organisational polls of the party, a decision questioned by Mamata Banerjee’s loyalists Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose.

In letters sent to both Mamata Banerjee and rebel faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee, the two sides have been asked to submit their responses by 5.30 pm on July 6.

A delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners, a meeting the TMC said should not have taken place as only authorised signatories of a recognised political party can seek an appointment with the poll body.

After the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters, “We are thankful that the full bench of the Election Commission gave us a patient hearing. We have made our points and are hopeful that the Election Commission will get back to us very shortly.”

He said the faction informed the EC in writing after holding a special organisational session in Kolkata on June 22 and had subsequently sought an appointment with the poll panel. Without disclosing the documents submitted to the commission, Ritabrata Banerjee said the June 22 session was conducted by “abiding by all rules”.

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Reiterating the faction’s claim over the party, he said, “We are the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). More than two-thirds of the MLAs are with us. Corporators, municipal councillors and Zila Parishad members are with us.”

Projecting the rebellion as an ideological movement, Ritabrata Banerjee said, “My whole fight is against an individual cult and the ruthless dynastic politics that have slowly taken away the essence of the grassroots party. All people who believe in the same ideas have formed a collective. People of Bengal do not support dynastic politics.”

“Arup Roy and Javed Khan are founder members of the party. This is a collective thought,” he added. Asked if the rebel faction was aligning with the BJP, he said, “We are against the BJP.” The TMC said the meeting was contrary to the EC’s procedures. Senior leaders Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose said the party had not sought any meeting with the EC.

“The Election Commission had informed all political parties that only authorised signatories can seek a meeting (with it). The AITC did not ask for a meeting. On what basis did the Election Commission grant an appointment to a person expelled by the TMC?” Roy asked.

He alleged that the meeting was being held “at the behest of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah”, claiming that the BJP was influencing the EC. Ghose alleged that the poll body had ignored its rules.

“The AITC has not sent any letter. Yet a group led by a person expelled from the party has met the full bench. As per the Election Commission’s own rules, how did this happen? This is unprecedented and unconstitutional,” she alleged.

Drawing a distinction between a political party and its legislature party, Ghose cited the Supreme Court’s Shiv Sena judgement to argue that the legislative wing could neither merge nor split. “What is this group that doesn’t have a single MP? It got an appointment with the full bench only because the BJP and Amit Shah are behind it,” she alleged.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra attacked the rebel faction, saying that only the “fake” need to prove their authenticity.

“What can I comment on who’s meeting whom… Those who are fake have to shout out that they are real,” Moitra said. Hitting back, Ritabrata Banerjee said this was the “arrogance” that destroyed TMC.

“The comment Mahua Moitra has made clearly indicates the denial mode in which Kalighat is continuing… This arrogance has led to this massive downfall. They are still in denial mode,” he told PTI Videos.

“This sort of mindset is not healthy for democracy, but it is their prerogative, so let them continue with it. I have nothing more to comment. The people of Bengal have decisively voted against this mindset, against this dictatorial mindset,” he said. The TMC’s troubles began after it was ousted from power by the BJP in the West Bengal elections.

Last week, the rebel faction submitted documents to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata and separately communicated with the EC, claiming to represent the original TMC.

It has staked a claim to the party’s name, twin-flower election symbol and organisational structure, contending that it enjoys the support of a majority of the party MLAs and functionaries.