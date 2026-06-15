TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED

This came a day after he was questioned by the West Bengal CID in the alleged forgery of TMC MLAs' signatures on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives for the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Source: PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Monday, June 15, in connection with the alleged school jobs scam case, an official said.

This came a day after he was questioned by the West Bengal CID in the alleged forgery of TMC MLAs’ signatures on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly

Banerjee reached the ED‘s CGO Complex office here around 11 am following a summons issued in a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, the officer said.

Subhan Bakery

A senior ED official said investigators would record Banerjee’s statement and confront him with financial documents, digital records and statements of other accused to trace the alleged proceeds of crime.

“Our focus is on the money trail. Who handled funds, how they moved across accounts and entities, and whether these transactions were layered to conceal their origin,” the officer said.

He also said that the agency would seek clarifications on “inconsistencies observed between earlier submissions and fresh materials recovered during searches”.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The questioning would also cover the role of intermediaries and beneficiary entities flagged during forensic analysis.

“We have obtained bank records and communication data that indicate the involvement of multiple fronts. Today’s examination aims to reconcile those data points with Banerjee’s version,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button