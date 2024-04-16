TMC protects infiltrators, opposes CAA: PM Modi

Balurghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flayed the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of “protecting” infiltrators but opposing the CAA, which gives citizenship to refugees.

Modi, while addressing an election rally at Balurghat, also alleged that the TMC gave West Bengal “on lease” to goons and infiltrators.

The PM criticised the TMC regime for opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state, and termed the Calcutta High Court’s ruling that allowed a VHP procession in Howrah as a “victory of truth”.

“This year’s Ram Navami celebrations are a bit different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, just like in previous years, is opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state,” he said.

The high court had on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions to ensure the event proceeds without tension.

Referring to Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, the prime minister said the entire country was “appalled” by the incidents of crime against women in the riverine island.

“The country has seen how the TMC government tried to protect the culprits there,” he said.

“Corruption and crime are rampant in the state. Even central agencies are attacked when they try to investigate these corruption cases. It seems that the TMC has given the state on lease to infiltrators and goons,” Modi said.

He also slammed the TMC government for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims to give citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

“The state government here protects infiltrators but opposes the CAA, which provides citizenship to legal refugees. Don’t be misled by such campaigns. They resort to lies and canards for vested political interests,” the PM said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to allow the implementation of CAA in West Bengal.

Modi urged voters to reject the TMC due to its “misrule and corruption”.

“Under the TMC, Bengal has become a haven for corrupt individuals and extortionists,” he alleged.

The prime minister also raised the issue of “violence” against BJP workers in the state, and blamed the TMC for its politics of “intimidation and threats”.

“BJP workers are being targeted and killed almost daily in Bengal,” he said.

The PM said the ruling party in the state has grown uneasy since the introduction of ‘Modi’s Guarantee’.

“They (TMC) have denied the people of Bengal benefits of central schemes. However, realising the potential of those schemes, it has now become apprehensive,” he said.

“Despite the TMC’s opposition, I assure you that I will strive to develop Bengal in the next five years,” Modi asserted.