TMC to bring resolution in Assembly condemning violation of constitution by Centre

Kolkata: The ruling TMC in West Bengal is poised to table a resolution in the upcoming Winter session of the Assembly, condemning the alleged constitutional violations by the central government.

The Assembly is scheduled to commence on November 24.

Also Read West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead outside his house

At an all-party meeting and Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Assembly, which the opposition BJP opted to boycott, it was decided that the resolution christened “commemorating Constitution Day” will be tabled on November 28.

Constitution Day is observed on November 26, which is a Sunday this year. On 26 November 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in the discussion on the resolution.”

The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari declared the party’s intention to oppose the resolution and asked the ruling party to present a resolution on the “worsening law and order situation in the state.”

Two bills regarding salary hike for MLAs and ministers will also be tabled this session.

On September 7, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disclosed the salary increase on the assembly floor, outlining a raise of Rs 40,000 per month for MLAs in the state.

Ghosh added, “On November 29, a Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held to discuss the business of the house beyond November 30.”

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee conveyed frustration over the lack of information from Governor C V Ananda Bose over pending bills.

“We have said that 22 bills are pending with the Governor. But the governor is not telling us anything,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Raj Bhavan had said that no bill was pending with it, except those awaiting the President’s nod or are sub-judice.

“I have no official communication. The governor should inform the assembly. If the Governor wants, I will discuss this matter,” the Speaker said.

Biman Banerjee lauded the Governor as a “nice person who is being misled by others.”

He urged Bose to promptly approve bills and suggested seeking the Assembly’s opinion in case of doubt.

Recent disagreements between Governor C V Ananda Bose and the state government, ranging from university VC appointments to issues like the State’s foundation day, MGNREGA funds withheld by the Centre, and panchayat poll violence, echo past tensions between the government and former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, currently serving as the Vice-President of India.