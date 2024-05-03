TMC turned Hindus into second-class citizens in Bengal: PM Modi

Bardhaman/ Tehatta/ Ahamadpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 3, flayed the TMC in West Bengal, alleging that it turned Hindus into second-class citizens in the state, where the party “indulges in corruption and politics of appeasement” and is digging the grave of democracy.

Addressing consecutive election rallies at Bardhaman-Durgapur, Krishnanagar, and Birbhum, Modi said the West Bengal BJP unit will create a separate legal cell to provide help to “genuine teachers and candidates” who have lost jobs due to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

The Prime Minister said it is “Modi’s guarantee” that the culprits involved in looting the people of Bengal through various scams won’t be spared.

Referring to recent remarks attributed to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district, Modi questioned the party’s priorities, stating, “Why have Hindus become second-class citizens in Bengal? An MLA of TMC gave a statement recently that they will throw Hindus in the Bhagirathi River. What kind of politics is this? Is appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC?”

“They have problems with Ram Mandir, Ram Navami Shobha yatra and chants of Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

In a bid to address grievances stemming from the SSC scam, Modi assured support for affected individuals, particularly genuine candidates who lost jobs.

“The corruption witnessed in school recruitment under the TMC’s watch is deplorable. Numerous deserving and genuine candidates have suffered due to this scam. I have asked the Bengal BJP unit to create a separate legal cell and social media platform to provide help to genuine candidates and teachers. No matter even if the elections are on, the party would extend all help,” he said.

Modi emphasised the need to differentiate between those responsible for corruption and innocent victims, vowing to hold wrongdoers accountable while safeguarding the interests of the innocent.

“Today, I guarantee to the youth of Bengal that Modi will not let those who have made the youth of Bengal cry sit in peace. This is Modi’s guarantee that the culprits involved in looting the people of the state through various scams won’t be spared,” he said.

Accusing the TMC of jeopardising the future of youths by orchestrating a mega scam in teacher recruitment, he said, “Although we want those involved in corruption to be punished, but the innocent should not suffer.”

“BJP will support such honest candidates and will provide them legal help and will fight for them. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Modi’s remarks came a week after the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as “null and void,” ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it. Around 26,000 people have lost jobs following the court order.

Critiquing the TMC’s governance, Modi highlighted instances such as the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse involving TMC leaders have surfaced.

He accused the TMC of prioritising appeasement politics over justice, citing its alleged protection of the main accused, Shajahan Sheikh, in the Sandeshkhali case.

“The state government, due to its appeasement politics, didn’t touch the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case as his name is Shajahan Sheikh. So many atrocities were committed against women there, and the entire country wanted punishment for the culprits. But, the TMC kept protecting the main accused till the end,” he said.

On the recent seizure of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali during a raid, Modi wondered whether the weapons were meant for “strengthening democracy” in the state.

“The huge amount of arms and ammunition that was recovered from Sandeshkhali was meant for strengthening democracy in Bengal. The TMC is digging a grave of democracy in the state,” he said.

Modi said the TMC leadership from the very beginning knew what was happening in Sandeshkhali but did not take any action as it did not want to upset its vote bank.

Modi said the country can only “speculate how many more Sandeshkhalis are concealed in Bengal.”

The Prime Minister underscored the detrimental impact of decades of political turmoil under various regimes, asserting that Bengal’s industrial decline under successive governments has hindered economic progress.

“The TMC exerts complete control over the treasury, hospitals, and law and order. TMC has given a free hand to anti-social elements to exploit the people. There is no other political party which works like such a gang. The TMC has provided refuge to non-state actors and permitted them to commit atrocities against the people,” he said.