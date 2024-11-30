TMC’s minority cell to hold protest rally against Centre’s Waqf Bill

New Delhi: On the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Minority Cell of the Trinamool Congress will organise a public meeting on Saturday at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, voicing strong opposition to the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The meeting will be led by Mosaraf Hossain, MLA from Itahar and President of the party’s Minority Cell. Senior Trinamool leader and Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee is set to be the chief speaker at the meeting, while State Minister Firhad Hakim will address the gathering as a key speaker.

Other senior leaders and activists from the Trinamool’s minority wing are also expected to participate in the public meeting.

This protest is part of the Trinamool’s broader campaign against the legislation, which the party alleges undermines the federal structure and infringes on the rights of state governments.

The proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been a contentious issue, with the Trinamool alleging that it is part of a larger agenda to centralise control over Waqf properties across the nation, which traditionally fall under the jurisdiction of state governments.

The party had earlier opposed similar legislation, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for what she termed as an “infringement on states’ rights and an attack on minorities” in India.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee is anticipated to highlight the party’s official stance during the meeting on Saturday and also emphasise the broader implications of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which has seen many Opposition parties across the country up in arms and dissent from within the Muslim community.

According to party members, the rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue is not just a protest against a specific piece of legislation but also part of the Trinamool’s larger strategy to consolidate its support base among minority communities.