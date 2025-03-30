TMKOC set to welcome new Dayaben after 7-year gap

Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular comedy shows in India. Fans have loved the show for many years, and one of the main reasons is the character Dayaben, played by actress Disha Vakani. Her funny voice, sweet nature, and catchphrases made her a favorite.

Why Did Disha Vakani Leave the Show?

Disha Vakani took a break from the show in 2017 for maternity leave. After that, she never came back. In a recent interview, the show’s producer, Asit Modi, confirmed that Disha will not return as she is now a mother of two and wants to focus on her family.

Is a New Dayaben Coming?

Yes, it looks like the makers have finally found someone new to play Dayaben. According to reports, auditions were held, and one actress really impressed the team. She has even started doing mock shoots. However, her name has not been officially shared. Some reports say Kajal Pisal was selected, but the producer said this is just a rumor.

Asit Modi’s Close Bond with Disha

Asit Modi said that Disha is like a sister to him. They worked together for 17 years, and he is still close to her family. Even though she won’t return, he said she is always welcome if she ever decides to come back.

What’s Happening with the Show?

Even without Dayaben, the show is doing very well. It is still in the top TRP shows. The makers have added new stories and characters to keep it fresh. Now, fans are excited to see who the new Dayaben will be.