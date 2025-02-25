TN: Actress Ranjana Nachiyaar quits BJP amid Hindi imposition row

Chennai: Tamil actress and BJP leader Ranjana Nachiyaar on Tuesday, February 25, announced her resignation from the party, citing the centre’s three-language policy and neglect of the state.

Nachiyaar, who was the state Secretary of the party’s arts and cultural wing, is expected to join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party founded by Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay.

In her statement, Nachiyaar cited the BJP-led NDA Central government’s imposition of the controversial three-language policy and its perceived neglect of Tamil Nadu as the primary reasons for her quitting the party.

Nachiyaar, who had been associated with the BJP for over eight years, said that she initially joined the party believing in its patriotic values, commitment to nationalism, and devotion to divinity. However, she now feels that the party has taken a “narrow approach” to nationalism and disregards Tamil Nadu’s distinct identity.

‘As a Tamil woman, cannot accept Hindi imposition’

Expressing her deep disillusionment with the BJP’s approach to regional issues, particularly language policy, she stated: “As a Tamil woman, I cannot accept the imposition of the three-language policy, the growing hostility towards Dravidians, and the ongoing neglect of Tamil Nadu’s needs and aspirations.”

She elaborated on her concerns in her resignation letter, stating that the BJP’s “centralising policies were eroding Tamil Nadu’s unique cultural fabric”.

“The imposition of the three-language policy threatens the linguistic and cultural integrity of Tamil-speaking people. For me, Tamil Nadu’s prosperity is essential for the protection and progress of the entire nation. Unfortunately, the BJP’s policies, which marginalize Tamil Nadu’s voice, stand in stark contrast to this belief,” she said.

Nachiyaar also expressed disappointment with the party’s treatment of women in politics, pointing out that while women’s political participation has historically been limited, the BJP has failed to nurture and empower women leaders.

Announcing her new political journey, she emphasised her commitment to women’s welfare, regional pride, and social justice. “I am stepping away from the BJP to chart my own course – a path where women’s progress, regional autonomy, and social justice take centre stage. This is my new mission, and it is a revolutionary journey toward victory.”