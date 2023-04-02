TN Assembly elections likely to be held with 2024 LS polls: Palaniswami

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary K Palansiwami (EPS) on Sunday said that there is a high possibility that Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, slated for 2026, would be held with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and if this happens, his party will come to power in the state.

“Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held next year and there are possibilities of the Assembly elections also being held in 2024 along with the Lok Sabha polls. This is in line with the Centre’s One Nation, One Election and the AIADMK will come to power in Tamil Nadu. Our ambition is to serve the people, whether in power or not,” he said while addressing a party meeting at Villupuram

The current Assembly’s tenure lasts till May 2026.

Palaniswami, who is also the former Chief Minister, said that the traitors who have joined the DMK and are functioning as “its B team” would fail, adding that the AIADMK was “a big banyan tree that the DMK will not be able to uproot”.

He said that AIADMK founder leader and former Chief Minister MGR and late leader J. Jayalalithaa considered the party cadres as the true heirs to run the party.

“I have been elected with a massive mandate as General Secretary of the party and have the total support of the party rank and file. I will discharge my duties as per the expectations of my party workers,” he added.

He also said that AIADMK would face all the cases foisted by the DMK and emerge the winner.