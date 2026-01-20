TN Assembly: Guv skips delivering customary address

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address to the House in its maiden session of the year, alleging among others, “inaccuracies” in the DMK government prepared text.

After the Governor left the House, Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the Governor for, “walking out yet again in violation of rules, traditions and ethos,” and it was unbecoming of the high office Ravi holds. It was an insult to the House and its dignity, he said.

The CM asserted that his party would make efforts to delete from the Constitution, by way of an amendment, the provisions mandating governor’s address at the start of the year.

Also Read CM Stalin Announces Pongal Medals for 4,184 Uniformed Personnel

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin being accorded a Guard of Honour on the first day of a session of the state Assembly, in Chennai, Tuesday, January 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

An Indian politician delivering a speech during an official meeting or conference, emphasizing governance or policy discussions.

The chief minister moved a resolution which said the House does not accept the Governor’s behaviour of not reading out the customary address. Also, it said that only the government prepared text read out by Speaker M Appavu in Tamil would go on record.

After the House adopted the resolution, Stalin thanked the MLAs for it and said it is not good that the Governor refuses every year to read out the government prepared speech. Governors posing trouble happens in several states and it does not happen only in Tamil Nadu.

At the beginning of the year, Governor reading out the government’s policy statement is a practice being followed. When a governor repeatedly violates such a practice, a question naturally arises “as to why such a rule/practice should exist.”

Hence, the chief minister said his party, the DMK would make efforts in the Parliament with the support of the like-minded parties to drop provisions mandating governor’s address at the start of the year from the Constitution by way of an amendment.

The CM said that according to Article 176 of the Constitution the customary address is prepared by the state government and it should be fully read out by the governor.

“There is no scope for the Governor to express his personal opinion on the address or omit content from the state government prepared address,” he told the House.

It was regrettable that the Governor has repeated his behaviour of walking out of the House, which reflected the sentiments of the 8.5 crore Tamil people. He said: “A Governor must be concerned about the state’s welfare, interested in the people’s development, and must speak the truth. He must cooperate with the government which has come to power with massive public support and a majority, on its decisions.”

Further, he said: “The Constitution expects the same from the person who holds that office. However, he acts against it and spreads slander by speaking politics in public and tries to scuttle the state administration. He is making a similar attempt here (in the Assembly) is unacceptable.”

When Ravi left the House, MLAs belonging to the ruling party and its allies up, stood up and raised their voice and nothing could be comprehended due to the din.

The CM said that on April 10, 2023, he had recalled DMK founder CN Annadurai’s statement that “Neither does a goat require a beard, nor does a state require a governor,” and late DMK patriarch endorsing it. However, governors have always been shown due respect.