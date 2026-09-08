TN Assembly roars over CM Vijay’s claims, DMK MLAs evicted

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday, September 8, as the DMK demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s statement relying on ED documents be expunged from records and raised slogans that led to their eviction from the House.

As soon as the House proceedings commenced, DMK Whip EV Velu, referring to Vijay’s statement on Monday, demanded that references made by the chief minister on matters such as ED’s allegations of graft be removed from House records as it contravened rules.

DMK MLAs stage a protest surrounding the Speaker JCD Prabhakar’s podium during the state Assembly session, in Chennai.

Velu also objected to references to the Sarkaria Commission, maintaining that no offences were made out.

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Raising strong objections, Velu critiqued the chief minister for referencing the Sarkaria Commission and individuals like Maran in the Assembly, arguing that it is inappropriate to discuss people who are not present to defend themselves or those who are deceased.

He argued that the Sarkaria Commission investigated 28 charges and claimed no legal action could follow as charges were not proved.

“Bringing this up without evidence is misleading,” he contended.

Also, the former state minister criticised the CM for making references to the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) period, arguing that the topic discussed repeatedly and personal attacks against individuals were inappropriate.

He requested the Assembly Speaker to remove the controversial remarks and baseless allegations against people outside the Assembly from the official legislative records.

State Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar defended the CM’s statement based on Sarkaria Commission report and the ED’s official documents and reiterated allegations of corruption against the then DMK regime.

Defending the government, Kumar asserted that the matters raised were already part of public records and investigations.

Disputing claims regarding the arrest of former Chief Minister M K Stalin under MISA, Kumar argued that the arrest was based on derogatory comments made against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi regarding her “21-point programme,” rather than the general MISA charges commonly cited.

He flayed the opposition for bringing up old issues and using derogatory language, urging them to maintain the dignity of the Assembly rather than engaging in personal attacks.

Joining the heated exchanges, Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna expressed frustration over the DMK party’s alleged habit of interrupting the Ministers’ speeches.

Arjuna reiterated that his party, under their leader Vijay, is firmly rooted in social justice and secularism, promising that their administration will be free from the “cancer” of corruption that he claims was fostered by the DMK.

Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan said there was no reason to expunge the Chief Minister’s statements due to a precedence in the Assembly when late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa too had spoken on the subject.

The DMK members objected to it.

As Speaker JCD Prabhakar ruled against expunction of CM’s remarks, noisy slogans by the DMK MLAs continued.

Main opposition DMK MLAs being evicted from Tamil Nadu Assembly following Speaker JCD Prabhakar’s directive

Several DMK MLAs gathered in front of the Speaker’s podium, pressed their demand and continued with sloganeering.

Sengottaiyan demanded action against them in compliance with House rules.

Amidst chaotic scenes marked by the DMK members’ protest, Prabhakar urged the DMK members to return to their seats and maintain the decorum of the House, emphasising that the Assembly is not a political stage.

Despite the Speaker’s refusal to overturn his previous ruling, the heated atmosphere persisted as members continued to protest.

The Speaker warned them that such behaviour disrupted legislative proceedings and granted a one-minute window for the members to resume their seats, offering to give the floor to DMK leaders like E V Velu or K N Nehru if they complied and maintained order.

Eventually, Speaker ordered the marshals to evict them and his directive was followed by them.

While being taken out of the Assembly hall, DMK MLAs continued to raise slogans on the issue.

Amid the commotion, in a humanitarian gesture the Speaker showed concern for a member’s health, instructing officials to assist someone who appears to be unwell and guide them out calmly.

Later, addressing the House, Prabhakar said on the disruptions and his decision to evict the members, that he had been hospitalised with low blood pressure on Sunday. Much against medical advice to rest, he chose to attend the session on Monday for the Chief Minister’s address which was “refreshing” to him.

He defended his decision to allow the Chief Minister to speak, emphasising that nothing said was against legislative rules and that sufficient opportunities were provided for the opposition to respond.

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He expressed frustration over opposition members who attempted to prevent the proceedings from continuing and reminded that he had to follow a strict deadline to complete the budget session by 1.30 pm (guillotine time) today.

He had no choice but to order the eviction of DMK members who were obstructing the House, he said and lauded the orderly conduct of the other members, particularly the ruling TVK members.