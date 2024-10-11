TN: Bagmati Express collides with goods train, derails; injuries reported

Chennai: Five coaches of the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on Friday, October 11, after ramming into a stationary goods train at Kavarapettiyil in Chennai, officials said. Even as there were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries are suspected as three coaches caught fire following the accident.

In the videos and pictures circulating on social media, flames were seen beneath one of the derailed coaches. Passengers were also seen being rescued from the coaches in the video clips.

According to sources, local residents along with the police and Fire Department immediately jumped into the initial rescue operations following the accident.

Also Read Snag-Hit Air India express flight lands safely in Trichy

A source said that the nearby hospitals in Kavaraipettai are on high alert to deal with any emergency.

Southern Railway officials, meanwhile, said that no serious injuries to passengers were reported.

The Mysore-Darbhanga Express operates between Darbhanga Junction in Bihar and Mysuru Junction (Mysore) in Karnataka.

More details are awaited.