TN: Case filed after headmistress makes SC students clean toilet

Tamil Nadu police are searching for the headmistress of a government school in Erode district for allegedly forcing six children from the scheduled castes community to clean a school toilet.

A complaint was filed by a mother of a class give student Jayanti, who said that the headmistress Geetha Rani had singled out only SC children to clean the toilet. Jayanti claims that she came to known of the instance only after he fell ill with dengue and had to be admitted.

“When I asked him how he got dengue, my son said he was bitten by mosquitos when he handled bleaching powder and cleaned the toilet daily”, Jayanti said while speaking to NDTV.

Police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, besides invoking the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Jayanti further alleged that a parent saw students coming out of the toilet with sticks and mugs.

“The head mistress of the panchayat union school at Palakarai is absconding. We have formed special teams to arrest her. Investigation is on,” said a police official.