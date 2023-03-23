TN CM expresses solidarity with Rahul, says BJP trampling democratic rights

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed his solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was convicted in a 2019 defamation case, and accused the BJP of trampling democratic rights.

Even as the Congress staged a rail roko in Kumbakonam and Virudhachalam in the State while its lawmakers resorted to a “black band” protest condemning the sentencing of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, the Chief Minister said he spoke to “brother” Rahul Gandhi and conveyed his solidarity.

Also Read BJP asks if Cong want complete freedom for Rahul to abuse others, seeks his apology

“It’s highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru @RahulGandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said it was not made with blameworthy mind,” he said in a tweet.

“BJP’s targeting of opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end. I spoke with brother #RahulGandhi and conveyed my solidarity. I’m confident that justice will win ultimately!” Stalin said in another tweet.