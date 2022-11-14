TN Dalit leader seeks quota for SC, ST and women in cooperative societies

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalan has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to ensure reservations for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe communities, and women in Cooperative societies of the state.

The VCK leader called upon the government to issue an order in this regard. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Thirumavalavan said that this would be another milestone in the social justice activities of the DMK government of Tamil Nadu.

The senior Dalit leader said that even though SC/ST people are given membership in many cooperative societies, they are not in key positions in these societies.

It may be noted that the VCK is in the forefront of several agitations for ensuring the rights of the SC/ST communities.