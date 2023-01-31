TN: DMK leader arrested after video abusing Dalit man surfaces; suspended

DMK leader D Manickam was arrested by the police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for hurling casteist abuses at a Dalit young man who entered the Mariamman temple on January 26 at Thirumalaigiri village of Salem district, Tamil Nadu.

“How dare you enter the temple?” Manickam is seen asking the 23-year-old man, identified as Praveen Kumar, as the crowd gathers.

Suspended DMK functionary T Manickam from Salem who is seen abusing a Dalit man for entering into a village temple in the locality was arrested by the police. He was slapped under three sections including charges under Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act. pic.twitter.com/na0uoEaQbT — Prabhakar Tamilarasu || பிரபாகர் தமிழரசு (@pkr_madras) January 30, 2023

Manickam, who was DMK’s Salem east district south union secretary, has been suspended by the party after the video went viral.

On Monday, on its official Twitter page, the political party tweeted, “‘Disciplinary Action’ -Announcement of the President’s Association.”

However, according to Manickam, the Dalit entered the temple in an inebriated state. Maintaining he has ‘good relations’ with the Dalits of his area, he accused some to defame his image.

“The villagers brought him before me the following day to make him apologise. I warned him not to do this while there were already many issues going on in the village. As I have a good relationship with the Dalit people, I took the liberty and warned him. Some are trying to give political colour to this issue due to the byelection in Erode (East) Assembly constituency,” he said.

Also Read UP: Dalit student beaten in Shahjahanpur over garlanding of statue

Accepting his suspension, Manickam added, “People, who term me anti-Dalit, should inquire with our village, especially the local Dalits, on how I am helping them and what the real reason behind the incident is.”

Manickam was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and later remanded in prison.