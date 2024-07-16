TN farmers, Left parties stage protest demanding release of Cauvery water

Tiruvarur: Scores of farmers besides members of the Left parties staged a rail-roko agitation at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district on Tuesday demanding that neighbouring Karnataka release Cauvery water and help sustain agriculture in the state.

The protest was also to urge the Centre to immediately intervene and ensure that Tamil Nadu received its due share of Cauvery water.

A protest was also held in front of the Karnataka Bank in Tiruchirappalli demanding the Karnataka government to immediately release water.

Workers of the CPI and CPI(M) who held a rail-roko agitation condemning the Karnataka government for not releasing water to the state, sat on the railway track raising slogans against the neighbouring state’s government. Police who rushed to the spot removed the agitators from the track.