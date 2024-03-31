TN governor confers Medal of Honor to Nasir Ali Khan for consular services

Hyderabad: Renowned Hyderabad-based realtor and honorary consul general of Kazakhstan in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor by the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique (HCCD)-India on Sunday, March 31.

Based on his outstanding services rendered to the Consular activities in India, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Thiru RN Ravi, felicitate Khan with the medal at the Consular Day celebration at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

The President of HCCD KL Ganju and the Secretary General of HCCD Purrshottam Bhaggeria graced the occasion with their presence.

The HCCD-India was established in 1995 to promote and strengthen mutual understanding among consular officers in India and abroad. Through exchanging information, ideas, and suggestions, HCCD-India endeavors to enhance the role of Consul Generals and Consuls in international relations.

The ceremony served as a platform to acknowledge and applaud the vital contributions of honorary consuls in advancing diplomatic relations, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation between nations.