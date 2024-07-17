TN Governor R N Ravi calls on Shah, discusses security related ‘situations’ in state

Shah 'has amazing insight into the issues affecting our people and immense concern for their well-being,' the governor further said.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and said he had a “very productive meeting” with the central minister on security and related situations in the state.

“Had a very productive meeting with the Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the prevailing security and related situations in Tamil Nadu and their implications for the peace, progress and safety of the people of the state,” Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on social media platform X, quoting Ravi.

Shah “has amazing insight into the issues affecting our people and immense concern for their well-being,” the governor further said.

Ravi is camping in the national capital and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, and Dharmendra Pradhan, who heads the Ministry of Education.

During his meeting with Pradhan earlier on Wednesday, Ravi said they discussed “ways and means to take the higher education in Tamil Nadu to a higher level.”

“Immensely thankful to him for his deep concern for the well-being of the youth of our state through skill and education,” Ravi added.

