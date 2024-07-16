Congress gave OBC quota to Muslims in Karnataka: Amit Shah in Haryana

Mahendragarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of being anti-backward classes and said if the party comes to power in Haryana, it will snatch the reservation for them and give it to Muslims.

Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Samman Sammelan’ here, Shah referred to the Kaka Kalelkar Commission formed in the 1950s to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and said the Congress did not implement its recommendations for years.

“In 1980, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission in cold storage. In 1990, when it was accepted, Rajiv Gandhi gave a two-and-a-half-hour speech and opposed OBC reservation,” the Union minister said.

“In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here,” Shah said.

“I want to assure you that we (BJP) will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana. We will protect the rights of backward classes,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP would form the government in Haryana with a full majority and urged backward classes to vote for the party in the assembly polls.

Mahendragarh: "The Congress gave only 41 thousand crore rupees to Haryana. The governments of Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal worked to give 20059 lakh crore rupees. Congress did not give anything to Haryana in the name of development…" says Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/q8ZAPmTY4r — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2024

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

When Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, he had said that his government is of Dalits, the poor and backward classes, said Shah.

He said 27 Union ministers are from backward classes including two from Haryana.

Shah also said the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government recently took some decisions for backward classes, including increasing the annual income limit for the creamy layer of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Earlier in panchayats, Shah said, there was 8 per cent reservation for backward classes in Group A posts. Now, in addition to this, 5 per cent reservation will be provided in Group B posts. In municipal bodies as well, 5 per cent reservation will be introduced while the 8 per cent will remain intact, he said.

Shah praised Saini, also an OBC, for his simplicity and said his doors are always open for people.

Saini, Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Dharmendra Pradhan, and many Haryana ministers were also present on the occasion.

Targeting senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the Congress’ ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, Shah said, “Hooda sahab, you have to give an account of 10 years of misgovernance and depriving Haryana of development.”

“I am the son of a Baniya, I have come with an account every single penny,” he said.

“You give an account of corruption in jobs, spreading casteism, injustice with the downtrodden and nepotism.

“What account do you want? We will give you an account of things and the people of Haryana will seek an account from the Congress,” he said.

The Congress on Monday launched the ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, under which it will target the ruling BJP on several fronts, including unemployment and law and order, ahead of the assembly polls.

Last week, the opposition party had released a “charge sheet” against the state government, claiming it had failed on several fronts like employment generation, law and order and protecting farmers.

Shah said the Congress governments in Haryana and at the Centre gave only Rs 41,000 crore to Haryana between 2004 and 2014 while the BJP’s central and state governments have given Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

The minister said that while there was “ease of corruption” during the Congress rule, there is “ease of business” under the BJP government.

This was Shah’s second visit to Haryana in less than a month. On June 29, he had addressed BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party’s extended state executive in Panchkula.