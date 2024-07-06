Assam: Home minster Shah takes stock of flood situation, speaks to CM

Assam has been reeling from floods, with over 24.5 lakh people affected in 30 districts and major rivers flowing above the danger level at several places.

Flood affected people at a relief camp during floods, in Nagaon district in Assam (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and said the NDRF and the SDRF are working on war footing to rescue and provide relief to affected people.

Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times.

“On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims,” Shah wrote on X.

So far, 52 people have lost their lives in this year’s flood in Assam, while 12 others were killed in landslides and storms.

