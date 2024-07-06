Hyderabad: Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from MCC violation case

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police have dropped Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy’s names from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case.

The Moghalpura Police have withdrawn the case of model code of conduct violation against HM Amit Shah and Union Minister Kishen Reddy. pic.twitter.com/ML50npMQ2M — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) July 6, 2024

The case was booked in May during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections under a complaint sent by Congress leader G Niranjan to the election commission alleging that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy, then chief of BJP Telangana, were seen with a few minor girls holding the party flag, violating the guidelines of Election Commission Model Code of Conduct.

City police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy was ordered by the Election Commission to conduct an inquiry into the incident in May. The commissioner directed south zone DCP Sneha Mehra to investigate and submit a report. Subsequently, the Moghalpura police booked a case under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Kompella Madhavi Latha and party leader T Yaman Singh were also booked under the MCC violation case.