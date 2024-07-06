Hyderabad: Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from MCC violation case

In May, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Shah and Reddy were seen with a few minor girls holding the BJP flag, violating the guidelines of Election Commission.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th July 2024 6:13 pm IST
Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from FIR in Hyderabad
Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police have dropped Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy’s names from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case.

The case was booked in May during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections under a complaint sent by Congress leader G Niranjan to the election commission alleging that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy, then chief of BJP Telangana, were seen with a few minor girls holding the party flag, violating the guidelines of Election Commission Model Code of Conduct.

City police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy was ordered by the Election Commission to conduct an inquiry into the incident in May. The commissioner directed south zone DCP Sneha Mehra to investigate and submit a report. Subsequently, the Moghalpura police booked a case under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Kompella Madhavi Latha and party leader T Yaman Singh were also booked under the MCC violation case.

