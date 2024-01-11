TN Governor Ravi’s visit to Periyar University sparks row

Official sources said the governor held a review meeting on the university premises with department heads and officials.

Published: 11th January 2024 10:00 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Salem: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the state-run Periyar University here while political parties staged a ‘black flag’ protest to oppose his visit.

Student outfits affiliated to the Left parties, and members of the ruling DMK, Dravidar Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi were among those who opposed Ravi’s visit.

The protesters alleged that Ravi’s visit was tantamount to an offer of support to varsity Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan who was arrested by police recently and later granted conditional bail by a court here. Police detained the protesters and but later allowed them to disperse.

Muslims open mosques to shelter flood-hit victims in Tamil Nadu

The vice-chancellor welcomed Ravi with a bouquet on his arrival at the university.

Jagannathan was arrested last month in connection with alleged misappropriation of the university’s funds to float a private firm.

He was also booked under the SC/ST Act.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for Governor Ravi’s visit to the university.

Published: 11th January 2024 10:00 pm IST

