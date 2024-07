TN govt announces helpline for Tamils stranded in Bangladesh

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has set up helplines for the stranded Tamils living in violence hit-Bangladesh enabling a safe return, the government said.

The Indian High Commission has instructed Indians living in Bangladesh to restrict public movement for their safety, an official release from the Public and Rehabilitation Department said on Saturday.

Based on the orders issued by the Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, has approached the Indian High Commission and Tamil organisations, to collect details of Tamils living in Bangladesh.

“The situation is being monitored and the government is geared up to offer all its help to the stranded Tamils,” the release said.

The families of Tamils living in Bangladesh are asked to contact the toll free number +911800303793, +918069009900, +918069009901, the release added.

Bangladesh continues to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job quota system even as police imposed a strict curfew on Saturday across Bangladesh and military forces patrolled parts of the capital to quell further violence after days of clashes left several people dead and hundreds injured.