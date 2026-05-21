TN Guv corrects Congress member during oath-taking as minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday, May 21, corrected Congress leader S Rajesh Kumar during his oath-taking as a minister and asked him to confine to the written oath given to him.

The Congress legislature party leader representing Killiyoor constituency, who was part of the Vijay-led TVK government, was among the new ministers inducted today.

During the oath-taking as state minister at the Lok Bhavan here, Kumar, while reading out the oath from a paper, suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say “that is not part of your oath.”

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Immediately, an official approached Kumar and pointed to the written statement placed in front of him. Thereafter, he completed the oath.

Minutes later, TVK legislator from Salem South, A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, after taking the oath as a minister, hailed party leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, present on the dais, saying “vaazhga thalaivar, valarga Tamil” (long live the leader, may Tamil prosper)”.

TVK member from Sriperumbudur, Thennarasu, concluded his oath as a minister by saying he would remain loyal to the party leader and the party.