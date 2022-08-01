TN Guv praises Modi, belittles ex PM Manmohan’s government

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi compared the governments of PM Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh and attacked the latter for not being strong enough to deal with Pakistan and terrorism.

Addressing a session on ‘Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security’ in Cochin on Sunday, Ravi said that the country was ‘humiliated’ when Mumbai 26/11 took place.

“When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks happened, the whole country was traumatized; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM and Pakistan PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism,” he said.

Questioning if Pakistan is really a friend to India, Ravi said, “If you try to be in between, you have confusion.”

According to Ravi, India’s internal security currently, has never been better.

“During the time of Manmohan Singh, the serious threat to our internal security was the Maoist violence. They had spread to over 185 districts across central India. And people were even talking about the Red Corridor. The situation was alarming. Today, their presence is limited to less than 8 districts and that too at a much-reduced pace,” Ravi claimed.

Ravi focussed his attention on the surgical strike, terming it as a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“After (the) Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using our air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost,” he claimed.

Alleging that India is much stronger than before and there is a sharp decline in matters concerning national security, the Tamil Nadu governor said people have zero tolerance for violence.

“Neutralisation of the terrorists has been possible not because our system has improved dramatically, but largely because of people’s cooperation. People have started rejecting the terrorists and cooperating with the system to normalize the situation,” Ravi said.

On the Kashmir insurgency, Ravi criticized the Manmohan Singh government for lending a friendly hand toward terrorists like Yasin Malik.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, they have killed thousands of people and then Yasin Malik, a JKLF man will come to Delhi and he will shake hands with the Prime Minister. Hurriyat was the brain behind leading this. In the northeast, people killed hundreds of people and then we started talking to them and asked them to stop the violence. No negotiation, no talk with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of our country,” Ravi said.

Heaping praises at the Narendra Modi-led government, Ravi said that in the last eight years, the only talks have been of surrendering and rehabilitation.

On the issue of Maoists, Ravi said that there should be no question of negotiation with an organization that does not believe in the Constitution of India.